Gator News & Notes for Monday August 21, 2023:

Florida’s Lena Bailey is SEC Freshman Soccer Player of the Week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s Lena Bailey claims the season’s first Southeastern Conference Freshman Soccer Player of the Week honor after scoring the game winner last night versus Maryland.

Other weekly SEC winners include Tennessee’s Kameron Simmonds (Offensive) and Mississippi State’s Maddy Anderson (Defensive).

Quick Look at Bailey’s Performance: * Bailey’s first collegiate goal proved to be the game winner in Florida’s 1-0 victory versus Maryland. * Six minutes after entering Sunday’s match, Bailey took a throw-in at the top corner of the box. Bailey received the ball, spun to distance her defender and then took a couple of steps before sending a right-footed shot to the far corner. * Bailey also had a shot on goal in Florida’s opener versus East Carolina. * One of two SEC freshmen to score game-winners in run of play in first weekend of season * As a prep, Bailey lettered in six different sports at Tampa Catholic High School Next Up: Florida hits the road for the first time this season, heading south to face Miami. The Hurricanes opened the season with a 3-0 road win at Stetson and returned home to tie Florida Atlantic 1-1 on Sunday. Miami Date: Thursday, Aug. 24 Time: 6 p.m. ET Site: Cobb Stadium Admission: Free

Head Coach Billy Napier (USA Today Sports Images)

GATOR TALK IS BACK:

This year's edition of Gator Talk, presented by Dream Finders Homes, debuts Thursday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. from Celebration Pointe at The Keys Restaurant. The show will mark the first of 14 shows during the 2023 football season hosted by the Voice of the Gators Sean Kelley.



The debut show will feature University of Florida's Athletic Director Scott Stricklin. Gators second-year football Head Coach Billy Napier will join Kelley starting with the second show of the season on Tuesday, Aug. 29 leading up to the Gators' season opener at Utah.



The show will continue to air every Thursday of each week after the Gators' Aug. 31 matchup in Salt Lake City. Fans in attendance of each show will have the opportunity to win prizes, such as exclusive gameday experiences, helmets, tickets and more. Fans will also have the opportunity to meet and interact with Gators mascots and cheer team. Napier, along with select football student athletes, will appear in 11 of the 14 shows.

Gators Women's Basketball Head Coach Kelly Rae Finley will join the show on Nov. 30. Gator Talk is a weekly hour-long program covering the latest in Gator Football. The show is available across all 38 affiliates of the Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD, the Florida Gators Mobile App, on and on the Varsity Mobile App. The show will air from 7 - 8 p.m.

