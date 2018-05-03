Official visits set, new offers extended, and Florida coaches back on the road, there is plenty to talk about. Here is a recap of the top headlines around Florida recruiting on May 3.

OFFICIAL VISIT SET Florida is expecting another top playmaker this summer for an official visit. Four-star defensive back Bobby Wolfe is slated to visit the Gators on June 1. The Texas native is set to announce his decision at the Opening Finals.

I Will Be announcing my commitment at “The Opening Finals✔️” pic.twitter.com/rCUstvFNy3 — Bobby “HOLLYWOOD” Wolfe🎬 (@iambobbywolfe1) May 3, 2018

ON THE TRAIL The Florida coaches are back on the trail on Thursday. As Corey Bender reported in Bender's Blog this morning, tight ends coach Larry Scott is set to visit four-star defensive end Lloyd Summerall. A visit to Auberndale High School is not the only visit on deck for the staff. Check out GT's insider perk, Benders' Blog HERE for more visits for the rest of the week. That is where the staff will be on Thursday, however, who have they already seen?

Charlton Warren continues his trek around Duval County this week. Warren was in to see four-star Miami pledge, Jeremiah Payton, on Wednesday during his trip around the area. In addition to his stop at Fletcher High School, Warren also checked in with several underclassmen including a recruit that is related to Gators great, Percy Harvin. 2020 wide receiver Xavier McGriff has already picked up offers from UNC and Ole Miss this week, and is one to watch moving forward. While at Baldwin, Warren also checked in on 2019 offensive tackle, Howard Allen. Allen holds offers from Florida, Alabama, Auburn, Nebraska and South Carolina.

Todd Grantham has also been busy on the road. The Florida defensive coordinator was in South Florida on Tuesday to check in on Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep defensive end, D'Sean Perry. Auburn, Duke, Virginia, Maryland and Syracuse are some of the other schools that have offered the South Florida native. He visited UF back in the spring and is set to visit the Cavaliers this summer. *Remember stay up to date every day on our LIVE thread on where the staff is visiting HERE*

SUMMER VISIT IN THE WORKS After picking up an offer from Florida on Tuesday, McKinnley Jackson is already planning a summer visit. The 2020 four-star defensive tackle told GT that he had a "good feeling about coach Mullen" since he was at Mississippi State. More from McKinlley here

NEW OFFERS The Gators offered a pair of teammates on Wednesday, linebacker/defensive end Jordan Banks and defensive tackle Jordan Berry. The 2020 prospects hail from Harbor City (Ca.) Narbonne. Banks also holds an offer from Utah, while Berry holds offers from the likes of Arizona, Boston College, Georgia, Oregon State, UCLA and USC. Florida also entered the race for a Rivals100 wide receiver, Kyle Ford.