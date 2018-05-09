The Florida staff continues to hit up a few high school and the visit list for the barbecue next weekend is growing by the day. Here is a quick look at the headlines surrounding Gators recruiting.

COACHES ON THE ROAD The coaches are back on the road for the next few days. Florida quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson will be a busy man for the remainder of the week. As we have mentioned earlier, Gators quarterback commit, Jalon Jones, is expecting Johnson to see him throw on Thursday in Maryland. However, Johnson will stay closer to home on Wednesday.

Johnson is expected in South Florida to check in on Chaminade Madonna teammates, cousins and former Gators pledges, John Dunmore and Cameron Williams. Christian Robinson is also back on the road on Wednesday. The Florida linebackers coach is in Georgia.

COOKING UP A LIST The visitor list for the barbecue next weekend is coming along. The Gators are expecting several top recruits in town for the weekend. Here are just some of the names that we have confirmed: -CB DJ Turner -DE Lloyd Summerall -OL Will Putnam -DE Derick Hunter -TE Jahleel Billinglsey -LB Jesiah Pierre (Miami pledge) -CB Jaden Davis -WR TJ Jones -DE Nathan Pickering -WR commit Dionte Marks This list is only expected to grow. There are some targets that have told Gators Territory that they might visit, like Rivals 250 corner Kaiir Elam, however, nothing is set. Stay tuned here for the latest list. ***RUNNING VISITOR THREAD LIST HERE***

AN OFFICIAL VISIT SET Fresh off a visit to Oregon, Mycah Pittman has set an official visit to Florida. The four-star wide receiver tells Corey Bender that he is set to visit the Gators on Oct. 6 for his official. The Gators are sitting very well with the California native and are considered the team trending for his services.

MAKE THE CUT The Gators make the cut for a Rivals250 DB. Warren Burrell named Florida in his top seven, which also included Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee and NC State.