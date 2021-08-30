Gator release week one depth chart

Less than a week from the season opener against FAU the Florida Gators have released their depth chart for the season opener.

With little surprise, Emory Jones was listed as Florida's starting quarterback with Anthony Richardson backing him up. The Gators also have returning starters in Richard Gouraige, Jean Delance, and Dameon Pierce on offense. On defense, Florida has a wealth of experience both in returning players and in transfers.

The Gators' kicking competition continues between graduate seniors Chris Howard and Jace Christmann, while Aussie punter Jeremy Crawshaw will assume the punting duties in 2021.

Florida will open the 2021 season against FAU at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at 7:30 pm.