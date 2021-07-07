Gator signee Jake Fox shares his experience with the MLB Draft process

The Florida Gators 2021 baseball recruiting class is loaded with some of the top high school prospects in the country. The Gators 2021 baseball recruiting class is ranked No.1 in the nation according to Perfect Game. One of the reasons Florida has the best 2021 recruiting class in the country is because of infielder Jake Fox.

Fox is a 6’1” 180-pound middle infielder out of Lakeland Christian High School in Lakeland, Florida. On Perfect Game, Fox is the 111th ranked prospect and the 32nd ranked shortstop in the country. Fox is also the 198th ranked draft prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

Being one of the top draft prospects in the 2021 MLB Draft, Fox has been on a bunch of team’s radars and was constantly being visited by scouts during his senior season.

“There were quite a few scouts every game,” said Fox. “It was a cool experience being able to play in front of them all year but I was just trying to be myself and play the game like I have always played it.”

During his season, one of Fox’s home runs went viral and started getting picked up by a couple of major media outlets like Barstool Sports and CBSSports. Danny Vietti of CBSSports even compared his home run swing to former NL MVP Bryce Harper. “That was definitely a cool moment,” Fox told GatorsTerritory. “I didn’t realize how similar the swing looked until I saw that video.”

After his senior season, Fox was still receiving interest from some MLB organizations and even went to do private workouts for some teams.

“The Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, and the Boston Red Sox,” Fox said on which teams he did private workouts for. “I pretty much took infield and hit for them during my workouts.”

Fox also shared his Gators Territory that he and his advisor have been contacted by other clubs but those were the four he held private workouts for. “There’s been a few that my advisor has been in close contact,” Fox told GT.

If Fox goes undrafted or decides he doesn’t want to start his professional career yet, he’ll be at the University of Florida playing for the Gators during the 2022 season.

“Florida is a great place to be, the whole coaching staff, facilities, and culture in Gainesville is a place where all players can succeed and thrive,” said Fox. “I think just being a part of the whole draft process is a blessing and whichever path God takes me down is what I am ready for.”

The 2021 MLB Draft starts this Sunday, July 11th, at 7 pm EST on ESPN and the MLB Network. Day two of the MLB Draft will be rounds 2-10 and it starts on July 12th at 1 pm EST. Day three of the MLB Draft will be rounds 11-20 and it starts on July 13th at noon EST.



