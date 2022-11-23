GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Midfielder Thai Quallich adds to the Gator soccer signing class, Florida Head Coach Samantha Bohon announced today. Quallich is the ninth to sign with the Gators this month





More on Quallich: Thai Quallich IG: @thai_quallich TikTok: @thai_quallich TW: @Thai20244490 * Position: Midfielder * High School: U.S. Performance Academy * Hometown: Largo, Fla. * Club Team: Santa Rosa United * Info





Club: * Played at Real Colorado before joining Santa Rosa United this year. * Real Colorado won 2022 ECNL U17 National Title * Part of U.S. National Team U17 player pool * U.S. National Team U15 camp and player pool * 2016 Florida State champions with Tampa Bay United 05





High School: * Played as a sophomore and junior with Columbine High School * Scored 16 goals with 19 assists in two seasons of high school action * Columbine H.S. lost in overtime in 2022 Colorado High School Activities 5A semifinal * 2022 Colorado High School Soccer Coaches Association 5A All-State honorable mention * 2022 Jefferson County League (5A) All-Conference second team





Quallich Said: "I chose Florida for many reasons. Most significant being the excellent academic institution is along with the opportunity to represent my home state on the soccer field in the SEC."