Gator Soccer Adds Transfer Tessa Barton





GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Forward Tessa Barton joins the Gator soccer team this fall as she transfers to Florida from Colorado. Barton appeared in 54 matches in the last three seasons with CU, scoring seven goals.

Barton enters Florida as a senior and is the team's eighth addition. In addition to Barton, seven freshmen join the Gators for the 2022 season.

Florida Coach Samantha Bohon says:

"We are excited to add Tessa and her family to Gator Soccer. She shares the values of being a good teammate, working diligently and investing in the growth of this program. We can't wait for her to get started!" - Florida Head Coach Samantha Bohon

More on Barton:

Tessa Barton IG: @tessabartonn Twitter: @tessabarton08

* Position: Forward * High School: Columbine, H.S. (Coach: Brian Todd) * Hometown: Littleton, Colo. * Club Team: Colorado Rush (Coach: Peter May) and Colorado Rapids ECNL

At Colorado (2019-21): * Appeared in all but four matches in three seasons with Colorado, including playing in every match of 2019 and 2020-21 seasons.

* Second among the 2019 Buffalos team that advanced to the NCAA Second Round with 5 goals, three assists and 13 points.

* 2019 Pac-12 All-Freshman team. No. 38 among Top Drawer Soccer's Top 100 Freshmen for 2019. Colorado's Newcomer of the Year

* Scored one goal in both the 2020-21 and 2021 seasons

High School: * Three-time All-State first team

* Four-time Jefferson County League (5A) All-Conference first team at Columbine H.S. Scored 33 career goals in 48 games in four seasons with Rebels

* Totaled 11 goals and nine assists as a junior.

* Nominee for Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year

* 2019 and 2018 Top Drawer Soccer All-West Region

Club:

Colorado Rush and Colorado Rapids ECNL

Major:

Educational Sciences

Collegiate Athletes Runs in the Family:

Older sister, Tatum, played her final three seasons at Colorado (2017, 2018, 2019). Father, Brian, and older brother, Taylor, played football at Colorado Mesa