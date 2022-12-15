Gator Soccer Adds Two Transfers





GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A pair of talented midfielders transfer to the University of Florida soccer team for the spring 2023 semester, UF Head Coach Samantha Bohon announced.

Lauren Donovan played at Minnesota in 2021 and 2022. Madison Jones of Orlando just finished her freshman season with Kentucky in fall of 2022.

Jones and Donovan join nine freshmen for the 2023 season

More on Donovan: Lauren Donovan IG: laurendon11 TW: @laurendon11

* Position: Midfielder

* High School: Loveland H.S. (Coach: Todd Kelly)

* Hometown: Loveland, Ohio

* Club Team: Ohio Premier Soccer Club (Coach: William Gage)

* Info

At Minnesota (2021 & 2022):

* Appeared in all but one match in two seasons with Minnesota, including playing in every match of 2022 season.

* Started each of the final nine matches of 2021 season, playing all but eight minutes in that stretch

* Three assists - North Dakota (Sept. 12, 2021), Ohio State (Sept. 23, 2021) and North Dakota (Sept. 4, 2022)

* 2022 Academic All-Big 10

High School:

* 2020 United Soccer Coaches Fall All-Central Region selection

* 2020 Division I All-Ohio first team by Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association

* 2020 Cincinnati Enquirer Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky co-player of the year and first-team selection

* 2020 Eastern Cincinnati Conference Player of the Year. Led ECC in assists (12) and added seven goals

* 2019 All-City and first-team All-Southwest Area honoree

* Loveland H.S. won 2019 district championship and regional runner-up

* Three-sport athlete at Loveland H.S., also earning varsity letters in basketball and track & field

Club:

* Cincinnati United Premier Soccer Club (2010-17), Cincinnati Development Academy (2017-19) and Ohio Premier Soccer Club (2019)

* Ohio Premier took third in 2019 Elite Clubs National League (ECNL) national tournament

* Cincinnati United Premier was 2016 and 2017 national finalist

* Cincinnati Development Academy advanced to 2018 national tournament

* Invited to U.S. National Team's Regional Training Center

* Olympic Development Program (ODP) state team and regional member in 2017, 2016 and 2015

* ODP National Training Camp and competed in 2016 ODP Thanksgiving Interregional

Major:

Education Sciences

Did You Know: Mother, Sue, played basketball at Wright State and older brother, Justin plays baseball at Christian Brothers University.

Both parents attended grad school at University of Florida.

Donovan Career Statistics (at Minnesota) Season GP-GS Min Shots G A Pts 2022 19-9 1063 7 0 1 1 2021 16-12 1279 7 0 2 2 Totals 35-21 2342 14 0 3 3

She Said: "The people, the opportunities, and the amazing program sealed my decision to join the Gator program. When I stepped on campus there were so many people that I met. All of them want to see you succeed and want to help you achieve your goals on and off the field. UF felt like home to me and somewhere that I will be happy and excited to represent the Orange and Blue." - Lauren Donovan

More on Jones: Madison Jones IG: @madisonjones39

* Position: Midfielder

* High School: Lake Brantley H.S. (Coach: John Morand)

* Hometown: Longwood, Fla.

* Club Team: Orlando City Soccer Club (Coach: Craig Melton)

* Info

At Kentucky (2022):

* Appeared in each of Kentucky's 18 matches, starting the final four

* Two goals - scored second goal in season-opening 3-0 win versus Ball State and tying goal versus Florida

High School:

* 2022 Orlando Sentinel's All-Central Florida Player of the Year Turned in 20 goals and 10 assists as a senior

* 2022 Seminole Athletic Conference Player of the Year. Turned in at least two goals in six matches

* Lake Brantley H.S. advanced to 2022 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) 7A regional final and 2021 regional semifinal

* Team captain and varsity player of the year

Club:

* 2020-21 and 2018-19 ECNL Southeast All-Conference

* ECNL id2 national training camp

Major: Social & Behavioral Sciences

She Said: "I chose the University of Florida because of its rich history of academic and athletic success. I instantly felt a connection with the coaching staff and the positive winning environment they are creating with student-person-player." - Madison Jones Jones' Career Statistics (at Kentucky) Season GP-GS Min Shots G A Pts 2022 18-4 632 18 2 0 4 Totals 18-4 632 18 2 0 4















