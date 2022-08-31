Gator Soccer Opens Home Action with USF and No. 10 FSU

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Gator soccer (1-3) starts September with the first two home 2022 matches - both against in-state rivals.

Thursday, Sept. 1 vs South Florida (1-2) Time/Site: 6 p.m. ET at Donald R. Dizney Streaming Video: SEC Network with action called by Kyle Crooks and Matthew Stubbington Radio: ESPN 98.1 FM / 850 AM with action called by Skyler Lebron and Ryan Urquhart

Tickets: Free

Promotions: Pick up schedule posters & magnets at The Diz entrance Enter to win two (2) tickets to Gators football 2022 opener versus Utah UF Students: Enter to win Instax mini 11 and an Amazon gift card Sunday, Sept. 4 versus No. 10 Florida State (1-0-2) Time/Site: 5 p.m. ET at Donald R. Dizney Streaming Video: SEC Network with action called by Kyle Crooks and Matthew Stubbington Radio: ESPN 98.1 FM / 850 AM with action called by Nevada Cullen and Marty Pallman

Tickets: Free

Promotions: First 250 kids get a Color Your Own Lunch Box! First 250 at The Diz get seat cushions UF Students: First 100 get a bucket hat!

Last Gators Match: Florida lost 3-2 at RV Texas Sunday in front of 1,133 at the Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field in Austin, Texas. Tessa Barton became the 24th in the program's 28-year history to score a goal in her first Gator start, opening up the afternoon's scoring by putting in the cross from fellow senior Kouri Peace in the 11th minute. That lead was short lived as UT's Trinity Byars tied up the match with her goal at 12:00. Both teams scored again in the opening half. Longhorn Emma Regan scored in the 24th minute. Junior Julianne Leskauskas pounced on a free ball in the box to tie the match at 42:46 with her first UF goal of 2022. Byars' second goal of the afternoon in the 80th minute proved to be the game winner. It was just the second meeting between the two programs. Texas leads the series 1-0-1.

Thursday versus USF: Florida opens 2022 home action Thursday with South Florida (1-2). Last year, the Gators opened the season at USF, losing 2-1. This will be the Bulls first match away from Corbett Stadium in Tampa, as USF played its two exhibition and three regular-season matches at its home venue. This is the ninth time in the Florida's 28 seasons home action started in September.

Florida opened home action with USF also in 2000 (5-0 UF win). South Florida opened the season with three consecutive home matches - Florida Gulf Coast (3-1 win), American (1-0 loss) and Florida Atlantic (2-1 loss). South Florida is led by Denise Schilte-Brown who is in her 16th season leading the Bulls. She led USF to the program's fifth American Athletic Conference title of the last six seasons in 2021.

Sophomore defender Vivianne Bessette is one of two unanimous selections to the 2022 AAC preseason all-conference team. The Bulls are picked to place No. 2 in the 2022 AAC preseason coaches' poll.

UF leads 6-2-2 Sunday versus Florida State: The Sunshine Showdown presented by Fresh From Florida makes its first appearance at Dizney Stadium this Sunday.

Defending NCAA champion and current No. 10 Florida State makes its first visit to Gainesville since 2017 for a late afternoon match on Sunday. It will be first match between these two long-time in-state rivals at Dizney Stadium. The two teams did meet for an exhibition match in spring of the pandemic extended 2020-21 season, playing to a scoreless tie at The Diz.

Both Florida and Florida State are led by coaches in their first season at the institutions. Samantha Bohon joined the Gators in May after spending the last 15 seasons at Embry-Riddle in Daytona Beach, Fla. While with Embry-Riddle, Bohon coached four consecutive Sun Conference Tournament champion teams and after the program transitioned to NCAA Division II, finished with the last two Sunshine State Tournament titles, advancing to NCAA DII Tournament action both seasons.

FSU is led by Brian Pensky, who was Tennessee's head coach for the past 10 seasons. The 2021 Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year, Pensky led the Lady Vols to their fifth SEC Tournament title in 2021 and first since 2008. Florida State last played Aug. 25, tying Auburn 1-1 in Tallahassee.

The Seminoles opened the season with a scoreless tie at South Carolina and then defeated Georgia 3-1 in Athens, Ga. Seminole junior Beata Olsson is on the 2022 Missouri Athletic Club (MAC) Hermann Trophy Watch list. She led FSU with 14 goals in 2021. Cristina Roque started 17 matches in 2021 and played every minute of the 2022 season. She is a 2022 preseason All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection.

Two midfielders join her on the All-ACC preseason poll - senior Jenna Nighswonger and graduate Clara Robbins. The Seminoles are the No. 4 pick in the 2022 ACC preseason coaches poll

Series Record: FSU leads 14-13