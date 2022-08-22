Gator Soccer Wins 3-0 at Stetson

First win as Gator Coach for Samantha Bohon

DELAND, Fla. - A celebratory water cooler splash welcomed Florida Coach Samantha Bohon after the Gators first win Sunday - a 3-0 shutout at Stetson.

Bohon is beginning her first season with the Gators in 2022 after coaching at Embry-Riddle for 15 seasons.

Sunday's scoring: Florida took the lead in the 25th minute off the first collegiate goal for defender Anna DeLeon. Fellow junior Julianne Leskauskas sent in the corner kick to the top of the six-yard box. The ball deflected off a Hatter defender and DeLeon was on the line to put it in before the keeper could gather it in.

Redshirt freshman Sophie White started the second half by hitting her first collegiate goal from distance. Her left-footed 25-yard shot curled upper 90 to score at the back post in the 49th minute.

Florida finished Sunday's scoring in the 77th minute. The scoring play started with freshman Oakley Rasmussen passing the ball out wide. Syd Kennedy got her defender to commit with the dummy, allowing freshman Lauren McCloskey to take it down the sideline. Senior Alivia Gonzalez was able to shield her defender and get a toe on it for her fifth career goal.

A Night of Firsts:

* First win as Florida Head Coach for Samantha Bohon.

* First collegiate goal for redshirt freshman Sophie White.

* First goal ever for junior defender Anna DeLeon. Tonight was her first goal of her collegiate, club or high school career.

* First collegiate assist for freshman Lauren McCloskey.

* First visit to Stetson. The Gators last played the Hatters in Gainesville in 1996 (5-0 win)

Records: Florida: 1-1-0, 0-0-0 SEC Stetson: 1-1-0, 0-0-0 ASun

Series Record: Florida leads 2-0

What the Gators Said: On tonight's result: "What I think was more important is that we set 10 standards we want to have this season. I think when we go back and review film tonight and tomorrow, we'll see that we checked a lot of the standards. So that really important for us to have progress, growth and success as we build this year. I was really proud of them today." - Florida Head Coach Samantha Bohon

On her post-match celebratory water cooler splash: "I definitely got a little shower. That's wonderful. I feel so close to this team already. They have really bought into what we are trying to do. We spent a lot of time off the field getting to know them and I'm just thrilled to have this victory for them more so than me. It's fun when the team gets to celebrate things like this." - Florida Head Coach Samantha Bohon

On tonight's win: "It was a great first win - we were so excited. We need to work on some things, obviously, but everything went our way tonight. It was great with the new staff. The energy was awesome."- senior Alivia Gonzalez

Next Up:

Florida's four road match season opening stretch continues in the Lone Star State. The Gators face a pair of Big 12 opponents in Austin, Texas.

Thursday, Aug. 25 vs. Baylor

Time/Site: 5 p.m. ET at Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field<https://texassports.com/sports/2013/7/25/facilities_0725133514.aspx> TV: Longhorn Network<https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/id/65a548fc-c340-4532-bc3c-539aa7bac989>

Radio: ESPN 98.1 FM / 850 AM<https://www.wruf.com/listen-live/> with action called by Kyle Crooks

Live Stats<https://texassports.com/sidearmstats/wsoc/summary>

Tickets: Free

Sunday, Aug. 28 at Texas Time/Site: 4 p.m. ET at Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field<https://texassports.com/sports/2013/7/25/facilities_0725133514.aspx> TV: Longhorn Network<https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/id/c11f799b-9ace-4dbf-a7fb-d964b9e54111>

Radio: ESPN 98.1 FM / 850 AM<https://www.wruf.com/listen-live/> with action called by Kyle Crooks Live Stats<https://texassports.com/sidearmstats/wsoc/summary> Tickets: Free Florida (1-1-0, SEC 0-0-0) at Stetson (1-1-0, 0-0-0 ASUN) Stadium: Athletic Training Center Weather: 86 degrees, winds E at 8 mph

Goals by Period 1 2 Total Florida 1 2 3 Stetson 0 0 0 Scoring Summary: No. Time Team Goal Scorer Assist 1. 24:28 UF Anna DeLeon 2. 48:47 UF Sophie White 3. 76:33 UF Alivia Gonzalez Lauren McCloskey Shots: Florida 28, Stetson 7 Saves: Florida 4 (Alexa Goldberg 4), Stetson 3 (Sarah Grimmett 8) Offsides: UF 1, Stetson 0