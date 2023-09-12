The podcast will be hosted by the Voice of the Gators with this week's show featuring Austin Barber, Daviana Vaka and Jeff McGrew.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Gator Tales with the Voice of the Gators Sean Kelley returns this week as the weekly podcast will share the people, places and things "The Voice of The Gators" gets to experience.

This week, Sean visits with Gators offensive tackle Austin Barber. Barber, a redshirt sophomore, talks about everything from food to his size 16 shoes, and even shares untold stories from the bottom of the pile.

Daviana Vaka is one of the new faces helping Florida soccer get off to an impressive start this season. Vaka, a graduate transfer from BYU, talks about her journey and what it's like to play without her twin sister for the first time.

Finally, Sean also goes inside the football equipment room to visit with Director of Football Equipment Jeff McGrew and his staff. You won't believe what it takes to get the Gators ready to compete every day.

Fans can listen to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and SoundCloud as well as on FloridaGators.com.









(Special to 1st & Ten Florida by Florida Athletics)