The show will be hosted by Jeff Cardozo from 6 - 7 p.m.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The 2022 edition of Gator Talk continues Monday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. as Gators Head Football Coach Billy Napier makes his ninth appearance on the show this season from The Keys Restaurant at Celebration Pointe. Florida is coming off a 38-6 win over South Carolina, and will head to Nashville, Tennessee this weekend to take on Vanderbilt. Kickoff is set for noon ET.

Gator Talk is a weekly hour-long program covering the latest in Gator Football, hosted this week by Jeff Cardozo. The show is available across the Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD, the Florida Gators Mobile App, on and on the Varsity Mobile App.

Napier, along with select football staff members and players, will appear in three of the final four shows. Director of On-Campus Recruiting and Football Events Bri Wade will be featured on this week's show. Wade, a native of Byram, Miss., was a participant in the 2020 NFL Women's Career in Football Forum and 2020 NCAA Emerging Leaders Seminar while and is also a member of the Women Leaders in College Sports.

Gators Women's Basketball Head Coach Kelly Rae Finley will join the show on Nov. 28.

The show will air from 6 - 7 p.m. COMPLETE 2022 GATOR TALK SCHEDULE DATE GUEST LOCATION

Monday, Nov. 14 Billy Napier, Bri Wade The Keys Restaurant

Monday, Nov. 21 Billy Napier The Keys Restaurant

Monday, Nov. 28 Kelly Rae Finley The Keys Restaurant