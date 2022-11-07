Gator Talk Returns Monday Evening

The show will be hosted by Voice of the Gators Sean Kelley from 6 - 7 p.m.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The 2022 edition of Gator Talk continues Monday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. as Gators Head Football Coach Billy Napier makes his eighth appearance on the show this season from The Keys Restaurant at Celebration Pointe. Florida is coming off a 41-24 win over Texas A&M, and will host South Carolina this Saturday, Nov. 12 at 4 p.m. in the home finale, which was announced as a sellout last week.

Gator Talk is a weekly hour-long program covering the latest in Gator Football, hosted by the Voice of the Gators Sean Kelley. The show is available across the Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD, the Florida Gators Mobile App, on and on the Varsity Mobile App.

Napier, along with select football staff members and players, will appear in three of the final four shows. Director of Football Operations Joshua Thompson will be featured on this week's show. Thompson is in his first season with the Gators.

Gators Women's Basketball Head Coach Kelly Rae Finley will join the show on Nov. 28.

The show will air from 6 - 7 p.m.

COMPLETE 2022 GATOR TALK SCHEDULE DATE GUEST LOCATION

Monday, Nov. 7 Billy Napier, Joshua Thompson The Keys Restaurant

Monday, Nov. 14 Billy Napier The Keys Restaurant

Monday, Nov. 21 Billy Napier The Keys Restaurant

Monday, Nov. 28 Kelly Rae Finley The Keys Restaurant







