GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Unlike the Loch ness monster and the tooth fairy, the tight end position at the University of Florida does exist.

It seemed as if the position was non-existent for years at Florida. Last season the group only hauled in 26 catches, half of which were to DeAndre Goolsby.

In the Gators season opener against Charleston Southern, the group was targeted six times and hauled in four receptions.

“It’s a position we have three senior tight ends. We have some big young guys," said Florida head coach Dan Mullen.

“Tight ends are going to be a huge part of our offensive moving forward, we have some depth at that position. We want to continue to see those guys improve because they’re going to be a big part of our offense going forward.”

That is a far cry from where the position was the last few years.

The tight ends are not only going to be a possibility on routes, they will be the number one read. The difference was none more so evident than on a 30-yard catch down the sideline to Lucas Krull.

Quarterback Feleipe Franks dropped back and scanned the field, but it was all a rouse. He knew where he was going because they worked on the play all week in practice.

“It was a play that we knew that the corner would come open because of the defensive scheme they were running," said tight end Lucas Krull. "We knew that the safety would run with Tyrie (Cleveland) and that would more than likely bring the tight end open on that route, and that’s exactly what it did.”

That play encapsulated the new attitude about what the tight end position is within the offense perfectly.

Outside of that Krull hauled in one more catch for three yards and Kemore Gamble caught two passes for 19 yards. It was nearly more than that.

On the first drive, Franks looked to R.J. Raymond down the seam and fired a pass that Raymond just missed. It would have been around a 20-yard gain and put the Gators in the red zone.

Although the pass was not caught it illustrated the emphasis on moving the ball downfield and utilizing the tight ends.

All in all, the position looked night and day compared to any game a year ago. Mullen has driven home the importance of this position this offseason and words were put into action Saturday night.