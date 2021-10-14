Gator to wear all orange at LSU

The Florida Gators will wear all orange this weekend in Baton Rouge. Florida last wore this uniform combination in 2016 when they traveled to Baton Rouge and clinched the SEC East with a goal line stop of Derrius Guice as time expired.

Home teams typically wear colored uniforms at home but LSU wears their white jerseys with gold pants when playing at Death Valley.

Florida is 4-1 in their all orange uniforms since breaking them back out in 2015 against Kentucky.

While orange is the "alternate" uniform since Florida switched over to Jordan brand, the team has only worn orange jerseys once a year since Mullen took over as head coach.