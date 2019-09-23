There is no love lost between Tennessee and Florida, however, is this a rivalry game? The Gators continue to dominate the Vols by winning 27 of the last 34 games.

In the latest win over Tennessee, Florida's defense dominated the day, while UF debuted a new starter under center in Kyle Trask.

Our Gators Territory subscriber, Swamp_Thing, once again takes over our board to share his thoughts on this week's win. Click HERE for the latest "Gator View."

