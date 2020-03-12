OFFER: SIGN UP for an annual subscription and you will also receive a FREE $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop!

With the NCAA’s decision to cancel all spring sports due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Gators' 2020 baseball season has came to an abrupt end.

Florida's program will finish the 2020 season with a 16-1 record and were the top-ranked team in the country. The Gators were heading into SEC play with the third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs slated to play in Gainesville on Friday.

The cancellation of the season means the last game has been played at Alfred A. McKethan Stadium as well. Florida came up short in its last game at the Mac this past Tuesday, losing to Florida State by the score of 2-0.

The biggest question heading into the early offseason is what will happen to the eligibility of the players? The Gators had four seniors on their roster, including one graduate transfer.

Do they lose that year of eligibility or will they be allowed to stay an extra season? The NCAA will try to answer that question in the next couple of days or weeks.

The NCAA’s decision to cancel the season will also have a direct effect on the 2020 MLB Draft. The Gators had juniors and draft eligible sophomores who could have been selected in the upcoming draft.

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory as we receive more information.