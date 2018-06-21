University School (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.) five-star forward Scottie Barnes was one of 12 players to make the team for USA Basketball's World Cup team, USA Basketball announced on Thursday.

After a Florida signee helped lead Canada’s U18 squad to a silver medal in the FIBA America championships, another Gators recruit has made the USA U17 team in a separate event.

The roster was cut to 12 after six days of a training camp in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Thirty athletes initially tried out for the squad.

“First of all, it was very difficult to get down to 12,” USA U17 head coach Don Showalter said in a release. “We feel the 12 that we have fit what we need, which is versatility.

"They can play different positions. We've got some shooters. We've got some slashers. So, I think the 12 we have kind of have the whole package for us.”

Barnes helped lead University School to a 35-2 record, their only losses came against Oak Hill Academy and Montverde Academy. Through 12 Nike EYBL games, with Nike Team Florida, Barnes is averaging 14.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Due to his busy schedule with AAU tournaments, skills camps and the USA training camp, Barnes hasn’t had any time recently to visit any schools. University School head coach Adrian Sosa told GatorsTerritory.com that Barnes didn’t visit any schools during his sophomore season either.

As far as Barnes’ recruitment Sosa said “I think its wide open with everybody. Florida called on June 15 when coaches were allowed to call and has been staying in touch. They offered a long time ago and have stayed in touch with me regularly. Lately (assistant coach) Jordan Mincy has been reaching out to me a lot.”

USA's U17 team is 30-0 all-time in the World Cup event, winning the gold medal four times. They open against China on June 30, then face Mali on July 1 and Serbia on July 3.

Round of 16 play begins on July 4, followed by quarterfinals, semifinals and finals.