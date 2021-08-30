Gators add Auburn transfer DL

The Florida Gators have added a third defensive tackle through the transfer portal in former Auburn lineman Tyrone Truesdell, who will be eligible in 2021 due to the new NCAA one-time transfer rules.

Truesdell, a former three-star recruit, was a two-year starter at defensive tackle for the Tigers. He totaled 22 tackles, including 2.5 for a loss in 10 games. The 6-foot-2, 326-pounder has been a four-year contributor along the defensive line — taking advantage of his free COVID year — to return in 2021 appearing in 33 games since 2017 and totaling 67 tackles, with nine for a loss and three sacks, plus a pair of forced fumbles.

Florida received two more transfer defensive linemen earlier last year in Antonio Valentino and Daquan Newkirk. Truesdell and Newkirk were teammates at Auburn.

The Gators have a lot of depth on the defensive line with Valentino, Newkirk, Gervon Dexter, Jalen Lee, Lamar Goods, and Desmond Watson.

Florida has added Truesdell to their online roster.