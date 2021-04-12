GatorsTerritory - Gators add fourth hoops transfer of the offseason

A day after missing out on highly prized Furman transfer Noah Gurley, Mike White and the Florida Gators basketball program found a new player to add to their ranks.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. announced he will be transferring to Florida on his Twitter account.

Fleming averaged 20.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game last year at Charleston Southern and was named the Big South Defensive Player of the Year during his junior season in 2019-20 as well as 2020-21 when he averaged 1.8 steals a game.

Fleming started 60 games for the Bucs over the last three seasons and joins a talented class of transfers into Florida. Fleming will be tasked with helping the Gators replace Tre Mann (NBA), Scottie Lewis (NBA), and Noah Locke (transfer to Lousiville) in the backcourt. He is also the second transfer that has a conference defensive player of the year title on his resume, joining UMKC guard Brandon McKissic. The Gators have also added former Boston College forward CJ Felder, and former Penn State guard Myreon Jones to the team this offseason.