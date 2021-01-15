GatorsTerritory - Gators add kicker through transfer portal

The Florida Gators have added kicker Jace Christmann in the transfer portal.

"After many thoughts and prayers, I'm excited to announce I will be transferring to the University of Florida to play my final season of college football after graduating in the spring," Christmann wrote on Twitter. "I will forever be grateful for the relationships and memories I made at MSU, but I am ready to see what the next chapter holds. To Coach Mullen and his staff, we started together, let's finish together. Time to get to work!"



Florida had a need at kicker when Evan McPherson announced he was leaving Florida early and entering the NFL Draft a few weeks ago. Christmann will provide McPherson's replacement, and he's a good kicker in his own right.

Christmann leaves Mississippi State as one of the best kickers in school history. Christmann redshirted his first season in Starkville in 2016. He leaves Mississippi State as the school leader in scoring (219), points by a kicker, PATs made (123), consecutive PATs made (95), and tied for the best field goal percentage in school history (80%).

Christmann walked on at Mississippi State, prior to winning the job. He walks into a situation where Flordia doesn't have a kicker on scholarship in 2021.