The West Virginia grad transfer took an official visit to UF back in the spring for the Orange and Blue Spring Game and then made a return trip to Gainesville this past Friday and Saturday.

The Florida defensive line saw its number increase on Monday after Adam Shuler made the decision to commit to Dan Mullen and his staff and become a Gator.

I will be going to ....The University of Florida!!! 🐊 Don’t ask no questions 👌🏾😎 #ShulerGang back home #88

"I will be going to The University of Florida," Shuler tweeted out on Monday morning.

Although Shuler has spent the last few years in West Virginia, the defensive end hails from the Sunshine State. The 6-foot-4, 270-pounder is from Longwood, Fla., playing high school football at Lyman High School.

UF was the only school to host Shuler on an official visit.

Shuler started ten games for the Mountaineers last season. He played in 12 games for West Virginia - he recorded 37 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, one quarterback hurry, and three sacks.

He has two years of eligibility left.