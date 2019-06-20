Gators All-Decade Team
Florida football is just over two months away from starting a brand new season.
As we continue to countdown to football, Gators Territory thought it would be fun to take a look at the last decade and make a list of who would make our All-Decade Team.
Here are our picks:
OFFENSE
QB Tim Tebow
WR Riley Cooper
WR Antonio Callaway
LT D.J. Humphries
LG Brett Heggie
C Maurkice Pouncey
RG Mike Poucey
RT Marcus Gilbert
TE Jordan Reed
RB Mike Gillislee
UT Chris Rainey
When you look at the last decade, it's pretty easy to choose Tim Tebow at quarterback. Meanwhile running back was a very tough choice with so many options. I picked Mike Gillilslee because he not only consistently produced, but he did so with some struggles on the offensive line.
Percy Harvin would have made my list at wide receiver, however, he technically was not in the last decade, so I could not pick him. I chose Callaway right now because he did produce on the field when he was allowed to play, especially on special teams. However, I can see a wide receiver like Trevon Grimes leap frog him in my mind after this season.
Just like with Tebow, it's a no brainer why the offensive line's core is made up of mostly players from the National Championship side. I also chose Brett Heggie because I just see so much upside to Heggie. If he stays healthy, this could very well be a big year for the lineman.
DEEFENSE
DE Dante Fowler Jr.
DT Dominique Easley
DT Sharrif Floyd
DE Jonathan Bullard
LB Jarrad Davis
LB Antonio Morrison
LB Jon Bostic
CB CJ Henderson
CB Vernon Hargreaves III
FS Ahmad Black
SS Matt Elam
I really wanted to add Taven Bryan to this list but currently he would make my second team at defensive tackle. It was close though.
I could have named so many linebackers as well like Brandon Spikes, Jelani Jenkins and AJ Jones, however, I really like the group I chose and their production.
Now I won't lie, I think my secondary was restructured about five-six times. There was so many guys I could have gone with. Off the list were guys like:Teez Tabor, Quincy Wilson, Major Wright, Keanu Neal and Marcus Maye - thats a remarkable list. I gambled and a I put in CJ Henderson because I agree with Todd Grantham, Henderson is one of the best and I think next season he would be a no brainer in any all-decade lists.
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Eddy Pineiro
P Johnny Townsend
KR Andre Debose
PR Antonio Callaway
Kicker was pretty tough to be honest. Eddy Pineiro had better accuracy numbers in his two years compared to Caleb Sturgis, which is why he made the cut. However, I think Evan McPherson could very well bump Pineiro after another solid season at Florida.