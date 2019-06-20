Florida football is just over two months away from starting a brand new season.

As we continue to countdown to football, Gators Territory thought it would be fun to take a look at the last decade and make a list of who would make our All-Decade Team.

Here are our picks:

OFFENSE

QB Tim Tebow

WR Riley Cooper

WR Antonio Callaway

LT D.J. Humphries

LG Brett Heggie



C Maurkice Pouncey

RG Mike Poucey

RT Marcus Gilbert

TE Jordan Reed

RB Mike Gillislee

UT Chris Rainey

When you look at the last decade, it's pretty easy to choose Tim Tebow at quarterback. Meanwhile running back was a very tough choice with so many options. I picked Mike Gillilslee because he not only consistently produced, but he did so with some struggles on the offensive line.

Percy Harvin would have made my list at wide receiver, however, he technically was not in the last decade, so I could not pick him. I chose Callaway right now because he did produce on the field when he was allowed to play, especially on special teams. However, I can see a wide receiver like Trevon Grimes leap frog him in my mind after this season.

Just like with Tebow, it's a no brainer why the offensive line's core is made up of mostly players from the National Championship side. I also chose Brett Heggie because I just see so much upside to Heggie. If he stays healthy, this could very well be a big year for the lineman.







