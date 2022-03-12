Gators and Bulldogs Ready for SEC Action

No. 4 Gators to Host Bulldogs for 2022 SEC Opening Weekend

Florida and Mississippi State will begin the three-game series Saturday at 4 p.m. and the game will be aired on SEC Network.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - No. 4 Florida softball is set to host Mississippi State for SEC Opening Weekend this Saturday, Sunday and Monday at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. The three-game series will air on SEC Network and can also be listened to on ESPN 98.1 FM/850 AM WRUF and FloridaGators.com.

The series will begin Saturday at 4 p.m. due to inclement weather expected to come through the area during the morning hours. The regular schedule of 4 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday will stay in place.

The Gators (21-1) and the Bulldogs (15-8) square off for the first time ever in an SEC Opening Weekend series. Overall, the Orange & Blue holds a 41-26 overall record in SEC Opening Weekend series.

Florida enters the series as one of the nation's most dynamic offenses as the team ranks fourth nationally in batting average (.372), third in on base percentage (.455) and first in stolen bases (64). The 64 stolen bases are the most through the first 22 games in program history.

A huge part to the team's success this year running the bases has been attributed to speedsters Skylar Wallace and Kendra Falby. The duo has each swiped 20 bags so far this season and enters the weekend tied for fourth nationally in total stolen bases. It's also the first time UF has produced a duo of players with 20 or more stolen bases in a season since Kelsey Stewart (26) and Kirsti Merritt (23) did so in 2015.

Charla Echols is capitalizing on the opportunities that she is given with runners on base this season as she enters the weekend tied for the SEC lead in RBI with 28 on the year and is joined by Wallace (24) and freshman Reagan Walsh (23) inside the league's top 10 RBI producers so far this season.

In the circle, the Gators are led by veteran pitchers in All-American senior Elizabeth Hightower and fifth year graduate Natalie Lugo. The duo currently leads the team with a pair of sub-one ERAs as Lugo sports a 0.43 ERA with 32.1 innings under her belt, while Hightower enters the weekend with a 0.99 ERA over 28.1 innings pitched.

Freshman Lexie Delbrey holds the most innings (48.0) among anyone on the staff and also leads the team with 58 strikeouts.

Tiffany Greene and Amanda Scarborough will have the call on SEC Network, while fans will have the opportunity to listen to Kyle Crooks and Skyler Lebron through the audio only broadcast.