GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Set to kick into gear next season, the Florida Gators and UConn Huskies have agreed to a home-and-home series starting in Mansfield, Connecticut on Nov. 17.

Florida's lone win against the Connecticut program came during the 1994 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. The Huskies also hold a 3-1 advantage in their series with the Gators.

The Gators will welcome Dan Hurley's squad to the Swamp during the 2020-21 season.

In addition to these matchups, both Florida and Connecticut will also be lacing up the cleats in next season's Charleston Classic, joining the likes of Miami, Xavier, Penn State and Saint Joseph's.

Mike White's program has non-conference matchups locked in with Florida State and Butler for next season as well.

