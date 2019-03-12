GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- After earning a starting spot for each game this season, Gators freshman Andrew Nembhard has been rewarded with a spot on the 2019 SEC All-Freshman Team, the league announced on Tuesday.

A native of Aurora, Ontario, the 6-foot-5, 191-pound Nembhard has earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors on two occasions, and is averaging 7.9 points, 5.2 assists and 2.7 rebounds on the season. His 162 assists on the season is the 10th-highest total in UF history and ranks second ever for a UF freshman, trailing Nick Calathes' 221 assists from the 2007-08 season.

Nembhard is also the league's first freshman to record 11 assists and zero turnovers in a game since Alabama's Ronald Steele in 2004. That stellar performance came against North Florida during the seventh game of the season.

With an assist-to-turnover ratio (2.4) that ranks fourth in the SEC, Nembhard also led or co-led the team in assists in all but five games this season. He racked up 10 double-figure scoring contests as well.

UF will be in Nashville on Thursday to kick off SEC Tournament play against Arkansas, with tip-off slated for 1:00 p.m. EST on the SEC Network.

