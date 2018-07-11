Florida men's basketball will once again be tested this upcoming season. The Gators announced their 2018 non-conference schedule on Wednesday, which includes several top 25 showdowns.

“Our players and our fans deserve this kind of schedule,” White said in a press release. “It’s challenging, of course, but we look at it as a bunch of great opportunities. We know we’ll have to be ready for a battle every single night, which we expect to help prepare us for SEC play.”

Mike White and his men will opens the season with the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown against in-state rival, Florida State. Florida will host Michigan State, Butler, La Salle, North Florida, and Charleston Southern at home, while facing West Virginia at Madison Square Garden in the Jimmy V Classic.

Florida will also participate in the 'Battle 4 Atlantis' tournament which features several top teams including: Virginia, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Stanford, Middle Tennessee and Butler.

SCHEDULE:

Nov. 6 at Florida State

Nov. 9 Charleston Southern

Nov. 14 La Salle



Nov. 21 Battle 4 Atlantis

Nov. 22 Battle 4 Atlantis

Nov. 23 Battle 4 Atlantis

Nov. 27 North Florida



Dec. 4 vs. West Virginia at Madison Square Garden (Jimmy V Classic)

Dec. 8 Michigan State



Dec. 18 Mercer



Dec. 22 Orange Bowl Classic (opponent TBD)

Dec. 29 Butler

Jan. 26 at TCU (SEC/Big 12 Challenge)