The SEC Office has announced the University of Florida's lineup for next week's SEC Media Days, with the Gators hitting the spotlight on Tuesday morning.

In addition to head coach Dan Mullen, defensive lineman CeCe Jefferson, offensive lineman Martez Ivey and linebacker David Reese will be representing the Gators at the heavily-watched event in Atlanta, which runs from Monday through Thursday.

Also joining Florida next Tuesday will be Arkansas, Georgia and Mississippi State. This is also the second consecutive year Florida is locked in for the second day of the event.

One of two UF offensive linemen to start each game in 2017, Ivey was named Second Team All-SEC by the league's coaches, as well as the Associated Press. Ivey has started in 31 games over the course of his career in Gainesville.

Jefferson, who will be switching up roles in Todd Grantham's 3-4 defense, racked up 47 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 2017. The versatile defender started eight games a season ago, and has started 18 contests over the past three years in the Swamp.

Reese, meanwhile, missed all of the offseason leading up to the 2017 season, but wasted no time making his presence known by leading the team in tackles with 102. Reese, who is one of three UF linebackers since 2017 to record 100-plus tackles in a season, was also second on the team in tackles for loss with 10.

In 2017, Reese was rewarded with Second Team All-SEC honors by Phil Steele, and also made the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

GatorsTerritory will be in attendance next Tuesday to provide in-depth coverage of the event, so you're in the right place!

Stay tuned.