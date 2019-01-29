GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida is gearing up for spring ball and now the Gators know when they will suit up in front of fans for the first time since the Peach Bowl.

The University announced on Tuesday that the Orange and Blue Game will take place on April 13.

The spring game will be just one of several athletic events occurring in a four day span on Florida's campus. The Gators will host five different events from April 11-14 across a wide range of sports.

"What an exciting weekend this will be for Gator Nation," Florida head coach Dan Mullen said in a press release on Tuesday. "I can't wait for our staff and players to be back home in The Swamp."

Florida has yet to announce a time for the annual spring game.

More details are expected to be released in the near future.

The spring game is also an opportunity for Mullen and his staff to host several recruits. Although the game is months away, Mullen and company are already working on making in roads with several recruits by hosting Junior Days the next few weeks. One of those big weekends is expected to be this weekend.

Who is visiting for the upcoming recruiting event? Stay tuned to Gators Territory HERE.



