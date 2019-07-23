GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida football is almost here.

On Tuesday, the Gators announced not only its media day, fall camp schedule to the press but also the date of its annual fan day.

The annual Fan Day will take place on Aug. 11. The event is set to take place inside the Exactech Arena with doors opening at noon.

The teams will then arrive at 1:30 p.m. to sign autographs and take photos with fans.

Fans will also have a chance to take photos with Albert and Alberta, the Gatorettes, the Sprit Squads, the championship trophies and of course the players and Dan Mullen.

Mullen will sign autographs at the Center Court Club, the quarterbacks in the Florida room, the running backs in the Dance Studio, both the offensive and defensive lines and the tight ends on the practice courts, the linebackers at Gate 4, and the receivers, specialists and defensive backs in the main area.

Admission is free.

Here are some more details from the UAA:

-The autographed item shall not be provided to a high school or to a high school staff member (e.g. coach, athletic director, principal, etc.)

-The autographed item shall not be provided to a high school athlete or to the parents of a high school athlete.

-The autographed item shall not be provided to a high school booster or to a high school booster organization.

-The autographed item shall not be sold without the written consent of the University Athletic Association, Inc.

-The University Athletic Association, Inc. reserves the right to request the return of any autographed item.

Meanwhile the Gators will host a media day event on Thursday.

Here is a look at who is expected to attend for interviews: