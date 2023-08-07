The Gators have received their official non-conference schedule which includes challenging matchups both at home and on the road. Florida will face off against four teams that placed in the top 50 Net Rankings last season and play in two highly competitive tournaments during 2023-24.

The Gators will initiate non-conference play at home on Monday, Nov. 6, against North Florida. The Nov. 17th matchup against cross-state rival, Florida State, highlights the Gator's home schedule. Florida will also host Bethune Cookman (Nov. 9) and Stetson (Nov. 13) before traveling to the Bahamas for their first of two season tournaments.

Florida will partake in the two-game Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship facing off against Purdue on Nov. 20, and Columbia on Nov. 22. The Gators will also play in the previously announced ACC Challenge against Georgia Tech (Nov. 29) in Atlanta.

Leading into December, Florida will continue the away stretch facing Marshall (Dec. 2), Tulsa (Dec. 10), and Gardner Webb (Dec. 17).

Before returning home, the Gators will travel to Charlotte for the highly anticipated Jumpman Invitational. Florida is set to compete against the Michigan Wolverines in the 2023 Invitational on Dec. 20.

Upon returning from the month of road challenges, Florida will close out their non-conference schedule at home against Winthrop (Dec. 31).





Conference Play

The Gators previously announced their 2023-24 SEC opponents where they will host eight opponents at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center including Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Texas A&M.

SEC dates, game times, and television information will be announced at a later date.





Florida Women's Basketball Non-Conference Schedule: Date Day Opponent Location





Nov. 6 Monday North Florida GAINESVILLE, FL

Nov. 9 Thursday Bethune-Cookman GAINESVILLE, FL

Nov. 13 Monday Stetson GAINESVILLE, FL

Nov. 17 Friday Florida State GAINESVILLE, FL

Nov. 20 Monday Purdue Nassau, Bahamas

Nov. 22 Wednesday Columbia Nassau, Bahamas

Nov. 29 Wednesday Georgia Tech Atlanta, GA

Dec. 2 Saturday Marshall Huntington, WV

Dec. 10 Sunday Tulsa Tulsa, OK

Dec. 17 Sunday Gardner Webb Boiling Springs, NC

Dec. 20 Wednesday Michigan Charlotte, NC

Dec. 31 Sunday Winthrop GAINESVILLE, FL