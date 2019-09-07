GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida football will be without a few players for its home opener against UT-Martin.

For the second consecutive game, UF will be without safety Brad Stewart. He is joined by defensive tackle Luke Ancrum on the suspended list.

According to the UAA, these players are suspended for the game due to failing to live up to the "Gator standard."

Meanwhile, Florida will also be without Amari Burney and Jeawon Taylor on Saturday. Burney and Taylor are out hurt.

