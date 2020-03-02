GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida has set a time for its 2020 spring game.

According to a Florida press release, the spring game will kickoff at 1p.m. on Saturday, April 18. The game will be streamed on SEC Network +.

Although the game will be streamed, there is a chance that periods of the Florida spring game will be televised since the SEC Network will feature several games from around the conference from 2-4 p.m. on that Saturday during their "whip-around" coverage of spring games.

The Gators are set to begin spring practice this month. Florida announced earlier this month that it will open three spring practices to the general public, starting with the one on March 16.