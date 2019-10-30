News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-30 11:23:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Gators are a strong contender for 2021 WR James BlackStrain

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators are currently armed with the sixth-ranked 2021 recruiting class on Rivals, but that number will certainly fluctuate over the next year.

A half-dozen juniors currently make up the class, while several uncommitted prospects continue to heavily consider UF's offer as well. One of those key targets is in-state product, James BlackStrain, Rivals' 54th-ranked junior wide receiver.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}