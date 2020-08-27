OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription, receive two additional months for FREE!

With Kamar Wilcoxson now in the fold after reclassifying to the 2021 class, the Gators have officially signed a prospect from talent-loaded Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy.

The Gators are in pursuit of IMG's prospects year in and year out, but it was Wilcoxson, a four-star defensive back, who snapped the recruiting drought earlier this month. Tunmise Adeleye recently fell underneath that IMG umbrella as well, but the five-star prospect has since returned to the Lone Star State for his senior campaign.