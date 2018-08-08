Gators are 'definitely high' in the recruitment of 2020 Rivals 250 ATH
Some of the can't-miss names for 2019 were recently on hand for the University of Florida's Friday Night Lights Camp, but several blue-chip underclassmen made their presence known on July 27 as wel...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news