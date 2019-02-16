Just under three weeks after extending an offer to Sandalwood product, Jahquez Robinson, the Gators dipped back into the Jacksonville area once again on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Florida served up an offer to Derek Bermudez, one of Robinson’s teammates at Sandalwood.

Bermudez told GatorsTerritory he was reached out to by cornerbacks coach, Torrian Gray, who has been establishing his presence on the recruiting trail since being hired last month.