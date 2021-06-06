OFFER ALERT: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code VISITS2021

Prior to arriving in Gainesville for his official visit, Auburn commit Jarell Stinson was one of the prospects he highlighted as a possible addition to Florida's class.

The 29th-ranked athlete was offered by Wesley McGriff at both Auburn and Florida and has constructed a tight-knit relationship with UF's safeties coach. It's worth noting Dan Mullen is heavily involved as well, so the Gators have been giving him something to think about since extending an offer in late January.

With his multi-day visit now in the books, Stinson spoke with Gators Territory and others about where his recruitment currently stands, his time spent with the staff and players, future visit plans and more.