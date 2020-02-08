Gators are not letting up in their pursuit of top-15 junior tight end
Florida-based junior Nick Elksnis has been teamed up with Penn State since last July, but is somewhat keeping the door cracked open with additional schools continuing to ramp up their pursuit.
One of those highly-interested programs is the University of Florida, which hosted the Jacksonville native for last weekend's junior day.
Elksnis, the 13th-ranked tight end in the class of 2021, visited the Swamp multiple times in 2019 as well, including for a camp during the summertime.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news