There were a number of notable Gator commits and targets at the All-American Bowl Combine last week.

One underclassman in attendance for the combine who has been flying under the radar but will likely blow up in the coming months is Maason Smith, a 2021 prospect out of Houma, Louisiana.

Smith has collected a handful of offers thus far, with Florida jumping into the mix a few weeks ago. Smith, a defensive tackle at Terrebonne High School, believes the likes of Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Tennessee are on the verge of offering him as well.