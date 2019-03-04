Dan Mullen's staff is in hot pursuit of a stable of coveted 2020 defensive backs from Jacksonville, with two of them residing at Sandalwood High, including Derek Bermudez.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Bermudez was presented with a Gators offer just over two weeks ago and is now scheduled to receive an up-close look at what the University of Florida has to offer.

Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oregon, Oklahoma and Ole Miss are some additional offers on the table for Duval County defender.