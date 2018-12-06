Since the conclusion of the regular season on Nov. 20, Florida’s coaches have been in various parts of the country conducting in-home and school visits.

While targeting top recruits and commits in this cycle are the main priorities right now, the Gators are also taking the next step with a flurry of a underclassmen as well.

On Wednesday, the program decided to offer 2020 Rivals 100 prospect, Dwight McGlothern, who already has a good rapport with head coach Dan Mullen.

McGlothern, the nation’s sixth-ranked cornerback, caught up with GatorsTerritory to break down his latest opportunity in the SEC.