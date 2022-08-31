Taylor Black was named a top-30 assistant coach hire while Chuck Jeroloman was listed as one of 75 assistants athletic directors should know.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – D1Baseball handed accolades to a pair of University of Florida baseball coaches this past week, tabbing Taylor Black as a top-30 assistant coach hire and Chuck Jeroloman as one of 75 assistants athletic directors should know.

Florida is one of 11 schools in the nation to place an assistant coach on both lists, including one of two SEC programs to accomplish the feat (the other being LSU).

D1Baseball's lists attempted to identify the 30 assistant coaches hired this past offseason that will have the biggest impacts on their new programs and 75 assistants across the country that every athletic director should know heading into the 2022-23 academic year.

Coming in at No. 20 on D1Baseball's rankings of assistant coach hires, Black embarks on his first season with the Gators after being brought on by Head Coach Kevin O'Sullivan in June. Black wields Power Five coaching experience from a prior stint at NC State from 2014-17, although his most recent stop was a four-plus year post as an East Coast Crosschecker with the Detroit Tigers.

Jeroloman enters his fourth campaign at Florida, during which the Gators have extended their program-best streak to 14-consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. Thanks in large part to Jeroloman, the Gators hit 121 home runs as a team in 2022 – the second-highest total in program history. The veteran assistant also plays a vital role in Florida's recruiting strategy, where the Gators have ranked inside D1Baseball's top-six classes in each of the past three seasons while peaking at No. 1 in 2019 and reaching No. 2 last season.

Fans will have the chance to catch Jeroloman and Black at work from the stands of Condron Family Ballpark this upcoming year. Season tickets for the 2023 campaign went on sale in August and feature the same fan-friendly ticket prices from 2022.

Details on the Gators' upcoming fall season will be announced in early September.