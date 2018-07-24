GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Justin Watkins is behind bars in Alachua County on Tuesday and is now facing four charges that includes two counts battery, kidnapping/false imprisonment. and domestic battery by strangulation.

This is not Watkins' first brush up with the law, in May in Marion County Watkins allegedly followed a female to a gas station, where she alleges he kicked her car and then broke her phone. He then followed the woman to Vanguard High School and was charged with trespassing.

Watkins arrived on campus this summer as part of Dan Mullen's first class at Florida. He has been suspended from all team activities.

According to Alachua County court records, no bond has been set for Watkins.