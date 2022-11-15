Gators Athletics Ranks High in Recent Graduation Success Rates
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - University of Florida student-athletes are achieving their goal of becoming UF graduates.
The Graduation Success Rates (GSR) published Tuesday shows UF set its all-time high with 94 percent of Gators student-athletes completing their degrees in the latest cycle. The Gators' latest number is above NCAA Division I's overall GSR of 90 percent.<https://www.ncaa.org/news/2022/11/15/media-center-student-athletes-continue-to-graduate-at-record-rates.aspx>
The GSR of 12 Gator teams are above or equal the national average for their sport - men's & women's basketball, football, men's & women's golf, gymnastics, lacrosse, softball, men's & women's tennis, men's track & field/cross country and volleyball. Florida set its all-time high with nine teams posting a perfect 100 GSR in this report: men's basketball, men's & women's golf, gymnastics, lacrosse, softball, men's & women's tennis and volleyball.
Earlier this fall, UF again ranked No. 5 in the public institutions ranking on US News and World Reports annual list<https://news.warrington.ufl.edu/rankings/university-of-florida-ranks-fifth-among-u-s-news-top-public-universities/#:~:text=University%20of%20Florida%20ranks%20fifth%20among%20U.S.%20News'%20top%20public%20universities,-By%20Allison%20Alsup&text=For%20the%20fifth%20year%20in,milestone%20in%20the%20university's%20history.>. The combined grade point average for all Gator student-athletes for the 2021-22 academic year is an all-time high 3.21 and 122 student-athletes earned bachelor or master degrees in the last academic year.
The most recent Graduation Success Rates are based on the four entering freshmen classes in Division I from 2012-13 to 2015-16.
University of Florida Teams UF Graduation Success Rate Overall DI National Average
Baseball 73 87
Men's Basketball 100 84
Women's Basketball 91 93
Men's Cross Country & Track 94 84
Women's Cross Country & Track 81 91
Football 96 82
Men's Golf 100 90
Women's Golf 100 96
Gymnastics 100 98
Lacrosse 100 98
Soccer 94 95
Softball 100 94
Men's Swimming 88 91
Women's Swimming 96 96
Men's Tennis 100 93
Women's Tennis 100 97
Volleyball 100 95
Overall Athletics Program 94% - Florida's Overall GSR 90% - Overall Division I GSR