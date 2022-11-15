GAINESVILLE, Fla. - University of Florida student-athletes are achieving their goal of becoming UF graduates.





The Graduation Success Rates (GSR) published Tuesday shows UF set its all-time high with 94 percent of Gators student-athletes completing their degrees in the latest cycle. The Gators' latest number is above NCAA Division I's overall GSR of 90 percent.<https://www.ncaa.org/news/2022/11/15/media-center-student-athletes-continue-to-graduate-at-record-rates.aspx>





The GSR of 12 Gator teams are above or equal the national average for their sport - men's & women's basketball, football, men's & women's golf, gymnastics, lacrosse, softball, men's & women's tennis, men's track & field/cross country and volleyball. Florida set its all-time high with nine teams posting a perfect 100 GSR in this report: men's basketball, men's & women's golf, gymnastics, lacrosse, softball, men's & women's tennis and volleyball.





Earlier this fall, UF again ranked No. 5 in the public institutions ranking on US News and World Reports annual list<https://news.warrington.ufl.edu/rankings/university-of-florida-ranks-fifth-among-u-s-news-top-public-universities/#:~:text=University%20of%20Florida%20ranks%20fifth%20among%20U.S.%20News'%20top%20public%20universities,-By%20Allison%20Alsup&text=For%20the%20fifth%20year%20in,milestone%20in%20the%20university's%20history.>. The combined grade point average for all Gator student-athletes for the 2021-22 academic year is an all-time high 3.21 and 122 student-athletes earned bachelor or master degrees in the last academic year.





The most recent Graduation Success Rates are based on the four entering freshmen classes in Division I from 2012-13 to 2015-16.





University of Florida Teams UF Graduation Success Rate Overall DI National Average

Baseball 73 87

Men's Basketball 100 84

Women's Basketball 91 93

Men's Cross Country & Track 94 84

Women's Cross Country & Track 81 91

Football 96 82

Men's Golf 100 90

Women's Golf 100 96

Gymnastics 100 98

Lacrosse 100 98

Soccer 94 95

Softball 100 94

Men's Swimming 88 91

Women's Swimming 96 96

Men's Tennis 100 93

Women's Tennis 100 97

Volleyball 100 95

Overall Athletics Program 94% - Florida's Overall GSR 90% - Overall Division I GSR