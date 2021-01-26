GatorsTerritory - Gators baseball continues garnering preseason accolades

The Florida Gators took another step towards being the unanimous No. 1 team in the country on Monday afternoon when Baseball America became the fourth different publication to name Flordia the top team in the country. Flordia has been named No. 1 by D1Baseball.com, Perfect Game, Baseball American, and Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. The Gators ended the truncated 2020 season with a 16-1 record. Florida loses only outfielder Austin Langworthy and Catcher/1B Brady Smith from that 2020 team. The additions of freshmen LHP Timmy Manning, infielders Colby Halter, Jordan Carrion, and Sterling Thompson give the Gators serious depth.

"The Gators already had the most talented roster in the country returning to campus this fall. And the rich got richer with this class, which gives the Gators another bumper crop of impact position players in the freshman class as well as a premier freshman lefty and a marquee arm from the juco ranks." — Aaron Fitt - D1Baseball.com

Preseason All-Americans

D1Baseball.com released its list of preseason All-Americans, and as you can guess, it was littered with Gators. Let's take a look at who ended up on each team. Florida was tied with UCLA and Louisville as the only clubs to have three players named across their All-American teams.

First Team Preseason All-American

Jud Fabian The junior outfielder is considered to be one of the best players in the country, regardless of position. Fabian was on the cusp of a true breakout season, showcasing a new power in his bat to go along with his other tools. Kevin O'Sullivan has called Fabian a five-tool player and D1Baseball's Aaron Fitt agrees, labeling Fabian as the best position player in college baseball.

Jud Fabian gets @aaronfitt's vote as the best position player in college baseball heading into 2021. @judfabe is a true 5-tool talent who had started to put everything together last spring for @GatorsBB, posting a 1.010 OPS & hitting 5 HRs in 68 ABs.



Second Team Preseason All-Americans