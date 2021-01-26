GatorsTerritory - Gators baseball continues garnering preseason accolades

Gators baseball continues garnering preseason accolades
The Florida Gators took another step towards being the unanimous No. 1 team in the country on Monday afternoon when Baseball America became the fourth different publication to name Flordia the top team in the country.
Flordia has been named No. 1 by D1Baseball.com, Perfect Game, Baseball American, and Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
The Gators ended the truncated 2020 season with a 16-1 record.
Florida loses only outfielder Austin Langworthy and Catcher/1B Brady Smith from that 2020 team. The additions of freshmen LHP Timmy Manning, infielders Colby Halter, Jordan Carrion, and Sterling Thompson give the Gators serious depth.
Preseason All-Americans
D1Baseball.com released its list of preseason All-Americans, and as you can guess, it was littered with Gators. Let's take a look at who ended up on each team. Florida was tied with UCLA and Louisville as the only clubs to have three players named across their All-American teams.
First Team Preseason All-American
Jud Fabian
The junior outfielder is considered to be one of the best players in the country, regardless of position. Fabian was on the cusp of a true breakout season, showcasing a new power in his bat to go along with his other tools. Kevin O'Sullivan has called Fabian a five-tool player and D1Baseball's Aaron Fitt agrees, labeling Fabian as the best position player in college baseball.
Jud Fabian gets @aaronfitt's vote as the best position player in college baseball heading into 2021. @judfabe is a true 5-tool talent who had started to put everything together last spring for @GatorsBB, posting a 1.010 OPS & hitting 5 HRs in 68 ABs.— D1Baseball (@d1baseball) December 23, 2020
🔗 https://t.co/vqPGjfwtPQ pic.twitter.com/dVrMwi2LSw
Second Team Preseason All-Americans
Tommy Mace
The pandemic changed the MLB Draft process and cut the normal rounds down to just five. Still, Mace was called on draft night and given a number, but he decided to bet on himself and return to Florida for another season. So, rather than trying to figure out who would start on Friday, the Gators return their ace, which is certainly a luxury Kevin O'Sullivan and the ballclub wasn't expecting but will gladly enjoy.
Hunter Barco
Barco was on track to replace Mace as the Friday guy but will slot back into the Sunday role for the No. 1 Gators. The lefty reportedly turned down a multi-million dollar offer to come to Florida. Barco didn't take long to take over the Sunday starter role, making his first weekend start on the road at Miami. Barco threw 5.1 innings against the Canes, gave up two hits, one run, and struck out seven on his way to his first career win.