Gators baseball will open the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed and host Columbia to begin tournament play on Friday at 1:00 p.m. EST.

The other two teams in the Gainesville Regional will be Florida Atlantic and Jacksonville University. The Gators have played both teams this season, defeating FAU 6-1 in Gainesville on Feb. 21, and splitting the season series with Jacksonville.

Despite dropping six of the team's last seven games, Florida's resume was deemed good enough to garner the top seed in the tournament.

Should the Gators win the region, the team would be paired up with the winner of the Raleigh Region, which is hosted by the N.C. State Wolfpack. Auburn, which lost two of three games in Gainesville this year, is also in the region as the No. 2 seed. The other two squads in that region are Army and Northeastern.

The big stories leading up to Friday's game will be the health of both Brady Singer and J.J. Schwarz. Singer is dealing with a hamstring strain and is expected to pitch this weekend. Schwarz, however, is ailing with a fracture in his right hand and is still questionable for the tournament's opening weekend.

