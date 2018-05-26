The SEC Tournament is now over for the Florida Gators, as they were run-ruled by LSU by the score of 11-0 on Saturday.

The game initially began at 10:00 p.m. on Friday, but was delayed in the bottom of the sixth inning when heavy fog made the game unplayable. Play was then resumed this morning at 11:00 a.m.

Florida had plenty of chances early in the game, but could not capitalize on 10 base runners they left stranded.

The Gators also committed three errors, including two by Jonathan India, that scored five unearned runs.

LSU built a 3-0 lead in the third inning on an Antoine Duplantis double that scored two runs, and a throwing error by India that allowed another run to score.

The Tigers then exploded for eight runs in the sixth inning, sending 13 batters to the plate in the frame.

Jack Leftwich started on the mound for Florida, going five innings that saw him allow three runs (only one earned) on two hits. He also struck out seven.

The Gators' bullpen proceeded to allow all six runs during the sixth inning.

Matthew Beck was credited with the win for LSU. Over four innings, he allowed no runs on three hits while striking out three.

Deacon Liput was the lone Gator with multiple hits, going 2-3 from the plate.

Florida will have some time off before the start of the NCAA Tournament, with tournament seeding being announced on Monday.

Florida is projected to be a national seed in the tournament, meaning the team would host a regional, and if the team advances, the super-regional as well.