Gators baseball opened up its final season at McKethan Stadium with a bang. Florida steamrolled past Marshall 9-2 on Friday night to take the first game of the weekend series.

The No. 10 Gators did not take long to get on the board. Kevin O'Sullivan's team took a 1-0 lead after just one inning of play after Jud Fabian singled to short and then ran across home plate a few pitches later.

The Thundering Herd had to wait for their opportunity. UF starter Tommy Mace gave up a single in the third tinning to Geordon Blanton. Blanton would steal second base and would score after Luke Edwards's double, tying things up at 1.

Florida did not take long to retaliate.

Senior Kirby McMullen doubled to left-center and then was followed by Corey Acton's single to center, scoring McMullen and handing back UF's lead.

The Gators built on that lead in the very next inning after Cal Greenfield's double sent in Nathan Hickey. Greenfield would also score in the inning after Fabian's single to left. Florida was in the driver's seat with a 4-1 lead.

Marshall would add a run in the fifth, however, freshman Josh Rivera was ready for his moment in the sixth. The shortstop hit one over the left field wall and the rookie put UF firmly ahead 5-2.

Mace finished the night 6.0 IP, 8 H, 2 ER, 6 K, 1 BB and would be replaced by Ben Specht in the seventh inning.Meanwhile, sophomore Kris Armstrong would ice the game for the Gators, launching a 3-RBI home run, giving Florida the 9-2 lead.

O'Sullivan would bring on freshman Nick Ficarrotta to finish off the game on the mound.

The Gators finished with 11 hits, while only committing one error in the game - a throwing error from Mace.

Florida and Marshall will continue the series on Saturday. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. ET.