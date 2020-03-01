The Florida Gators tied a school record for the best start to a season in program history (11-0) on Saturday with a 7-1 win over Troy, completing a three-game sweep of the Trojans.

Florida’s freshman starting pitcher Hunter Barco didn’t allow any runs in the top of the first, and the Gators would hang up the first run of the game in the bottom of the inning. With Kirby McMullen sitting on first after being walked by Troy pitcher Tyson Ellis, Jordan Butler doubled to left center and sent McMullen home.

Florida wouldn’t score again until the bottom of the third. With runners on all three bases, Kendrick Calilao was hit by a pitch, marking his first RBI of the game with a score by Jud Fabian. At that point, Troy brought in Marquez Oates for Ellis at pitcher.

The Trojans saw their only run of the game in the top of the fourth with an RBI by Austin Garofalo. With runners on first and third, he flied out to center field, allowing Bartolero to get home.

The Gators added two more runs in the fifth to extend their lead to 4-1. After a single by Austin Langworthy, Butler singled through the right side advancing Langworthy to third. Butler moved to second on a balk, sending Langworthy across home plate. A single by Jacob Young then sent Butler to third. A pitching change for Troy sent Matt Snell to the mound, and Calilao got his second RBI of the game on a fly out to center field that allowed Butler to score.

Florida center fielder Jud Fabian sealed the deal in the eighth with a 3 RBI homer. With Brady Smith and Josh Rivera sitting on first and second off of walks, Fabian knocked it out of left field to secure the sweep for the Gators.

Florida’s left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco impressed, pitching through five innings and finishing out 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 K. Sophomore Christian Scott came in at the top of the sixth and pitched through three innings, finishing 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K. Freshman Brandon Sproat finished out the game for the Gators. All three Florida pitchers totaled 6 H, 1 ER, 1 BB and 11 K.

Troy would send four guys to the mound over the course of the game and the Trojans finished 8 H, 7 ER, 6 BB and 6 K.

After completing the home sweep, the Gators travel to FAU on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7 p.m. ET. Florida is back home on Wednesday against FAMU at 6 p.m. ET before the start of a three-game home series with USF on Friday.